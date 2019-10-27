Video: VAR gives RIDICULOUS penalty decision as ball hits a sub warming up

I know that this is probably to the letter of the law and everything, but there’s still something infuriating about VAR intervening for this but then you see some of the ridiculous decisions it has or hasn’t overturned.

We saw some bizarre marginal decisions midweek where offside decisions seemed to be judged on images that are a few frames after the ball was struck.

But trying to decide if a substitute touched a ball before it went out to give a penalty is really not helping to improve the game:

One of the most bizarre things you’ll ever see. A substitute warming up on the sidelines touched the ball as it was going out for a goal kick. The VAR found it an offense and the referee gave a penalty for it. Unbelievable. ? pic.twitter.com/bQYzYEql0e — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 27, 2019

It’s one of the rare occasions where the sub is actually being helpful and keeping the game moving, yet finds himself being punished for it.

It’s another example of VAR being ridiculous, expect a few more before the weekend is out.