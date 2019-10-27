Liverpool star Sadio Mane feels that today’s match against Tottenham will be a tough one.

Jurgen Klopp’s lads have started this season strongly, going unbeaten in all of their Premier League matches so far. However, the same can’t be said of Spurs who are currently tenth in the table. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have registered some disappointing results but managed to pull off a 5-0 win against red Star Belgrade which might boost their morale.

Liverpool won all of their matches against Tottenham last season which included the Champions League final, scoring twice in all three matches. However, Mane doubts that those results will impact the North London and said the Reds could have a tough game.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the 27-year-old said: “I’m not sure if it will impact their minds. “I don’t know them, I don’t know what’s in their minds. But, for us, it will be a very positive impact. We beat them three times last year – it’s another motivation for us to go again and try to beat them like we did last season. It’s really positive for us, mentally. We’re looking forward to a tough game. Everything is possible for us at Anfield.”

Despite their shaky results, Tottenham shouldn’t be taken lightly as they have some world-class players in their squad who can be more than a match for any team on their day. A win for Liverpool today will take them six points clear of reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the table.