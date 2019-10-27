Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has aimed a dig at Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi for his rough tackle in today’s match at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by Palace, and Guendouzi even felt the need to do this to Zaha to stop the visitors possibly even sneaking a win…

The young Frenchman quite clearly rugby tackled Zaha in the picture above, with the Ivory Coast international captioning the image by joking that NFL games are played at Wembley, not the Emirates.

While this is pretty great banter from Zaha, he’ll also surely be justified in feeling frustrated that his opponent somehow got away with this overly physical challenge.