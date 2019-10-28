Aaron Wan-Bissaka put in a brilliant performance for Man United this weekend, as he helped his side overcome Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road.

Goals from McTominay, Martial and Rashford proved to be the difference between United and Norwich yesterday, as Solskjaer’s side claimed their first away win in the league since February.

It was an impressive overall performance from Solskjaer’s men on Sunday, with stars like McTominay, Maguire and Martial all impressing in East Anglia.

However, there weren’t many players more impressive than summer arrival Wan-Bissaka, who shone under the Carrow Road lights on Sunday evening.

The Englishman, who arrived from Crystal Palace in a mega-money deal this summer just gone, looked almost unbeatable at right back, as he thwarted all of Norwich’s attempts to get down their left-wing.

During the game, Wan-Bissaka made a ridiculous 11 tackles, a stat that now means he’s the first player to register double figures in terms of tackles on more than one occasion in the same season since Patrica Evra last did so back in 2012.

10 – Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made 10 or more tackles in a Premier League game twice this season (11 today vs Norwich & 10 vs Southampton); prior to this, no Man Utd player had done so since May 2012 (Patrice Evra vs Swansea). Lockdown. pic.twitter.com/YPdN04u60w — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2019

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone who saw Wan-Bissaka play before his move to United, as the defender showed during his time with Palace that, on his day, no winger in the world is able to get the better of him.

If his display against Norwich is anything to go off, it seems like United may have sorted their right-back position out for the next 10 years or so…