Pundit Jamie O’Hara has been accused of copying an Arsenal fan by making an analysis on Sky Sports’ The Debate that was almost word-for-word the same as a tweet put out yesterday.

See below as Twitter user and Gooner Paddy Vieira flags up O’Hara’s comments about the Arsenal captaincy, which really do sound very similar to the tweet above in this thread…

It is perfectly possible that in this day and age of social media, O’Hara did come across Paddy’s tweet yesterday, especially as it clearly did the rounds as it has close to 3000 retweets at the time of writing.

Still, whether intentional or not, this doesn’t look great from the Sky Sports pundit, and it’s little wonder his comments have attracted attention tonight.

This tweet just got nabbed word for word by a ‘pundit’ on the debate by @SkySports – @VieiraPaddy ?? https://t.co/P8UYnuQn48 — ?? Andrea ‘FURY’ Malachi ?? (@AndreaM_FURY) October 28, 2019