“Toxic fanbase” – Arsenal fan delivers brutal home truths about Gunners’ treatment of Granit Xhaka and others down the years

One Arsenal fan has slammed the club’s ‘toxic fanbase’ in a brutal tweet to deliver some much-needed home truths to Gooners everywhere.

This follows the Emirates Stadium home crowed jeering club captain Granit Xhaka in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend, which prompted the Switzerland international to goad them back and angrily storm off down the tunnel.

This is not the first time something like this has happened, with Emmanuel Eboue also harshly booed off by the home fans in a game against Wigan in 2008.

Shkodran Mustafi has also received plenty of online abuse, while previous manager Arsene Wenger was almost hounded out of the club in the end.

Many Arsenal fans could perhaps do with reading this and having a good, hard look at themselves…

Eboue was booed, Ramsey and his family were abused, Wenger was abused, Mustafi and Xhaka booed and abused on social media. Unai the latest target.

This is coming from the same fanbase who talk about our class, tradition & history with pride.

What a toxic fanbase we’ve become. — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) October 28, 2019

There’s no doubt the Gunners have gone through a frustrating period of under-achievement in recent years, but there is no excuse for treating so many figures at their club so badly.

Xhaka didn’t select himself as captain, and many others in the team are surely doing their best to help improve the club’s fortunes, and supporters could do well to remember that instead of laying into human beings and not expecting some kind of reaction.