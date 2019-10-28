Three Arsenal players reportedly went to visit club captain Granit Xhaka at his home after the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Switzerland international notably stormed off the pitch and swore at the club’s fans as they jeered him at the Emirates Stadium.

Such was the Gunners’ squad’s concern for Xhaka, three senior players went to check up on him at his house later on, according to The Athletic.

The 27-year-old is surely going to have a tough time winning back the trust and support of the home crowd after this, but it seems clear from The Athletic’s piece that he remains a hugely popular figure in the AFC first-team squad.

Xhaka was only recently officially named captain at Arsenal, in a decision that did not go down too well among the club’s fans.

Still, there is clearly something in Xhaka that has earned him the respect of his team-mates, and fans can perhaps take some encouragement from that.

It remains to be seen, of course, if Emery will be able to realistically keep Xhaka as his skipper after this incident.