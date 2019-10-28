Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly worried about a backlash from his players if he takes the captain’s armband away from midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The Switzerland international was only recently named official Gunners skipper by Emery, but his future in the role is now in serious doubt after the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Xhaka reacted badly to crowd jeers as he was subbed off by Emery, cupping his hand to his ear and appearing to swear at the home crowd.

Still, according to the Sun, it seems Emery is unsure about removing the captaincy from Xhaka as it could be unpopular with his squad.

The Spanish tactician certainly faces a tricky task here after having only recently decided on Xhaka as his main leader in his team, even if that did always look a slightly surprising move.

The 27-year-old has never really looked worthy of being a regular starter in his time at Arsenal, so fans will not have been too pleased to see him selected for such an important job in the side.

Still, the Sun suggests AFC players are on the side of their captain rather than the club’s fans, so Emery is bound to upset someone in this lose-lose situation.