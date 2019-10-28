Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen to finalise deals to sell both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez as soon as possible.

A report from Spanish outlet Don Balon suggests Bale is a target for Man Utd, while Rodriguez could be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain.

The piece suggests Perez wants these deals done quickly and that he wants both players to make decisions on their futures in the coming days.

It remains to be seen if this will lead to Bale choosing a move to United, but it could make sense for the Red Devils to be pursuing him at the moment.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with more quality in attack, and Bale would surely be a tempting option even if he’s had his recent struggles at the Bernabeu.

On his day, the Wales international is a world class talent with pace, skill and an eye for goal from out wide or up front, and it may be that returning to the Premier League could get him back to his best.

Bale was a joy to watch during his Tottenham days and could be an ideal fit for MUFC’s style of play, as well as being ideal to take the burden off the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front after a difficult start to the season.