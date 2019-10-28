BBC pundit Garth Crooks hailed Sadio Mane, saying that the 27-year-old is carrying Liverpool on his shoulders this season.

The Senegalese international has been in fine form for the Reds this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions. Yesterday, Mane failed to get on the scoresheet against Tottenham but won the penalty that turned out to be Liverpool’s winner.

Crooks named the winger in his Premier League Team of the week and feels that he is carrying the Reds on his shoulders this season. The 61-year-old wrote on his BBC column: “Two seasons ago it was Mo Salah who was carrying Liverpool. Last season it was Virgil van Dijk who had a massive influence on the success of the team. This season it’s Sadio Mane who is carrying Liverpool on his shoulders.

“His speed, power and strength have been a feature of Liverpool’s play this season and without the Senegal international, life at the top would be considerably less comfortable. It was Mane who caused mayhem in Tottenham’s ranks the entire match and the reason they lost. With a little help from Serge Aurier, of course.”

Mane wasn’t the only Liverpool player named by Crooks in his Team of the Week as he also went for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The BBC pundit wrote: “Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass on the run for Sadio Mane in the first half was out of this world. There are very few full-backs who have such an acute appreciation of the sort of pass a striker needs but Alexander-Arnold is certainly one of them. More importantly he has the ability to provide the pass.

“Quite apart from anything else he is back to his best after what I thought was a shaky start to the season for such an accomplished youngster. As for Spurs, when are they going to learn that Serge Aurier, as good a player as he can be on occasions, cannot be trusted? He is rash and unreliable.”

Both Mane and Alexander-Arnold are among the best players in their respective positions at the moment. The duo have been integral to Liverpool’s results this season so far and we could see much better performances from them as the season progresses.

The Reds next play their Carabao Cup against Arsenal before facing Aston Villa in the weekend.