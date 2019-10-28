Bizarre reports suggest Gareth Bale wants Real Madrid to withhold his injury information

It does always feel like Gareth Bale has some sort of knock or pain that he’s trying to recover from. It’s clear that he’s been a target for the press in Madrid over recent years so his agent has made moves to try and keep his injury information from them.

This was reported by AS who claimed Bale has missed 94 games during his time in Spain after picking up 24 separate injuries. They even go on to say he’s taken over the title of the club’s “glass player” which was previously held by Arjen Robben.

They go on to suggest that Bale’s agent had ordered the club to withhold his injury reports. It’s suggested that there are only 2 medical reports available from his past six injuries. It seems to be that he feels under a lot of pressure because of his injury issues and thinks this is a way of keeping some attention away from him.

There are also some suggestions in the story that his agent thinks excessive injury information might hurt any potential contract offers Bale might get if he decides to leave.

It also sounds like he is becoming a bit obsessed with trying to prevent injuries and looking after his muscle problems. AS state he’s taken up a stretching routine that takes up the entirety of his half time routine and even cut holes in his socks to relieve pressure.

Obviously it wouldn’t be a Gareth Bale story by the Spanish press if they didn’t finish off by having a dig at him for his golfing obsession. Again they try to claim that playing golf could be part of the reason for his muscle problems.