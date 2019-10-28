It must be tough for a player once they reach the age of 30 and start to find themselves out of the team. They know that their career is starting to wind down at that point, so they shouldn’t want to waste it sitting on the bench.

The decision to force a move is a huge one, especially if they have spent their entire career with the same club, but Thomas Muller needs to do something to stop his career drifting away from him.

He’s mainly been a sub for Bayern so far this season and it does look like he’s out of the first team picture for now. There could be an injury or loss of form that gives him an opportunity, but he’s now 30 and needs to decide whats best for him.

There has been a bit of talk about a potential move to Man United, and a report from The Mirror has given the latest updates.

It seems that Bayern chiefs don’t want to let him go in January, but they didn’t do anything to dispel rumours that he might be allowed to leave at the end of the season. They also reported on some quotes given by Muller to German outlet Kicker.

The Bayern forward said: “If the coaches only see me as a substitute in future, then I have to start having a think. I’m too ambitious for that.”

He went on to add: “I’ve only just turned 30, I’m top fit and I’m hungry for success, both with Bayern and also personally. I’m absolutely convinced that I can help the team with my abilities.”

A potential move to Old Trafford would be an interesting one. He’s certainly experienced and would bring a completely different threat to the forward line, but if they need to wait until next year do they really want a 31 year old who has barely played for a year?

United have suffered with handing out big contracts to players who are past their best, so the decision to sign Muller would go against the recent signing philosophy.

It still doesn’t make much sense for Bayern to keep him if he isn’t happy. If Muller still finds himself out of the team over the next two months then his story could be one to watch for during January.