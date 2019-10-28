Gary Lineker brilliants shuts down Piers Morgan over Arsenal VAR controversy

Gary Lineker is usually a good follow on Twitter, sure he can tend to stray and get fairly political at times, but his ongoing work involving keeping Piers Morgan firmly in check is more of a public service than anything else.

Nobody really knows why Morgan continues to get so much air time, he’s got an abhorrent past and always tries to make everything about him. He’s made the mistake of thinking that being controversial just for the sake of it actually can actually substitute for a personality – but it really doesn’t.

There does seem to be a lot of comments from the Arsenal game yesterday where nobody rely knows why their late winner was cancelled by VAR. It also sounds like it wasn’t communicated well at the stadium either.

This obviously meant that Morgan would try and find a way to make it about him, Lineker brutally shut him down in the most wonderful way:

You feel cheated? Conned? Ignore the result. Interesting point of view. ?? https://t.co/ceVULavLJJ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2019

For those lucky enough to not have to come across Piers Morgan and his nonsense in everyday life, he tries to be vocal about a certain political situation and constantly makes comments about respecting results because he knows it will get a lot of activity on his social media and apparently make him look “popular”.

It’s a brilliant response from Lineker, and certainly seemed to shut him up for a little bit.