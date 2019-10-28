Napoli are reportedly expecting Manchester United to beat them to the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The exciting young Norway international is having a tremendous season, scoring a remarkable 21 goals in just 14 games so far this term.

This has seen Haaland attract plenty of interest lately, and the latest is that Man Utd look to be in pole position to get a deal done for the 19-year-old, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Express.

Haaland would be a superb signing for United right now as they struggle for form, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial not looking the most convincing long-term options in attack.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would surely love to lure his fellow countryman to Old Trafford and sign one of the most promising youngsters on the planet right now, and these latest reports will excite Red Devils supporters.

Corriere dello Sport suggest United have the financial advantage over Napoli in the deal, with the Serie A giants also fearful of the Premier League club charming the player into the move.

The report suggests MUFC could land Haaland in January, and if this proves accurate it really could be a move to save their season.