Harry Kane got his name on the scoresheet against Liverpool at Anfield yesterday, however despite this, Spurs still managed to lose 2-1 to the Reds, as their torrid form in 2019 continued.

Goals from Salah and Henderson ended up turning the game around for Klopp’s side, who fell behind in the first minute thanks to a goal from England international Kane.

Sunday’s loss was the fourth time the north London side have tasted defeat in the Premier League this term, a shocking stat when you consider that they’ve only played 10 times so far this term.

However, a stat even more shocking than this one that many may not have known about is the one Kane managed in the first half at Anfield.

According to Opta, Kane’s header in the first half was only the third time Liverpool have conceded a goal within the first 60 seconds at Anfield in PL history, with the last instance of something like this occurring all the way back in 1999.

Despite this feat, we’re sure neither Kane or Spurs will be happy with their side’s result or performance yesterday, one that left manager Pochettino with a lot of questions to answer come full time.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Argentine plans to do in order to try and turn his side’s fortunes around this season, because at the minute, it looks like Spurs are going to be missing out on a top four finish, and the Champions League football that comes with it.