Harry Redknapp was reportedly taken to hospital earlier this month after an earpiece got stuck inside his ear whilst he was working for BT Sport.

Redknapp, who used to manage Spurs, was brought in to help cover his old side’s clash against Brighton earlier this month, one that ended in a 3-0 loss for the Lilywhites.

And to make things worse, Redknapp was even forced to go to hospital later in the day after an earpiece was stuck in his ear, with the BT Sport crew failing to remove it themselves, according to the Sun.

However fortunately, this incident left Redknapp unharmed, with the ex-West Ham boss then returning to the BT Sport studio later in the day to fulfil his pundit role once again.

Given his old age, combined with the health troubles he’s suffered from in the past, we’re sure this would’ve come as a bit of a scare for all close to Redknapp.

However, he seems to have come out the other side of the incident at the Amex on October 5th unscathed, although the same can’t be said for Tottenham!