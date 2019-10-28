BBC pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that Harry Maguire could prove to play a key role in whether Man United decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the near future or not.

United claimed their first away league win of the season yesterday, as they overcame Norwich 3-1 at Carrow Road, with goals from McTominay, Rashford and Martial getting the Red Devils on their way.

It was an impressive performance from United, who could’ve scored even more goals than they already given had they not missed their two penalties during the match.

Maguire particularly was outstanding despite some sloppy defending for Norwich’s goal, however seeing as United were already 3-0 at that point, he can be forgiven on this occasion.

The England international was so good in fact, that Crooks has even come out and stated that Maguire could play a key role in whether Solskjaer manages to keep his job at Old Trafford this year.

As per BBC Sport, Crooks stated “While his team-mates were being awarded penalties and missing them, Maguire remained composed and played the game with a quiet authority. He may have cost £80m but I’m beginning to think he is worth it in the current climate. He might even save Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job.”

A lot of pressure is going to be on Solskjaer in regards to whether or not he can get Maguire to perform for United so far this year, and given how he performed yesterday, it seems the Norwegian is close to getting the most out of the former Leicester man.