Peter Crouch praised Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for his performance in yesterday’s performance against Tottenham.

The Reds conceded just 47 seconds into the match thanks to Harry Kane’s header but came back strongly to win 2-1. Henderson scored his first goal of the season to equalise for Liverpool before Mohamed Salah’s penalty turned out to be the winner.

Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day 2, Crouch hailed the Reds captain for his performance in yesterday’s game. As quoted by football.london, the former England international said: “It was a tactical switch at Old Trafford but this was more Jordan Henderson taking it upon himself to play a little bit more on the right-hand side. I think he nullified Danny Rose’s threat and he had an impression going forward.

“He was creative down the right and he did a job on Danny Rose as well. Something he did really well at Old Trafford and I mention defensively from getting forward. He was able to drive forward and he can play in that position. He’s comfortable there. It’s something he did at Sunderland just before Liverpool brought him. He was almost like a wing-back at times.

“It gives [Trent Alexander-Arnold] more space. Henderson can still take that threat as he did with the goal. But it pushes Danny Rose back and it gives him something else to think about. I think he [Henderson] has almost become a real integral part. You can see how much the manager cares about him. [Naby] Keita and [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain played there in midweek with the Ox scoring twice but Henderson comes straight back into the side and that shows what Klopp thinks of him.”

The Liverpool captain was partly at fault for Tottenham’s goal but he redeemed himself by scoring the equaliser. Henderson has often been on the receiving end of criticism but his performance against Tottenham will certainly silence his doubters for a while. The 29-year-old has often been brilliant on the right-hand side of central midfield and links up well with Alexander-Arnold and Salah.

After yesterday’s win, Liverpool are now six points ahead of Manchester City. They next play Arsenal before locking horns with Aston Villa.