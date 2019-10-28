Pep Guardiola claimed that Jack Grealish is so good that even Man City can’t afford him following his side’s 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

City claimed a somewhat comfortable win over Dean Smith’s side at the Etihad last weekend, with goals from Sterling, Silva and Gundogan proving to be enough for the home side to claim all three points.

However despite the scoreline, the match didn’t go all City’s way on Saturday, as Villa created a number of good goal-scoring chances throughout the first half and towards the end of the second half.

Villa’s main creative outlet was Englishman Jack Grealish, who can hold his head up high despite the result following this display this weekend just gone.

And it was this performance that lead to Guardiola claiming that Grealish is so good that even his mega-rich Man City can’t even afford him!

As per Goal, Guardiola praised Grealish, stating that “He [Grealish] is an incredible, incredible player – top player. He is a talented player – fast in the final third, passes, always creates something. He’s an exceptional player but too expensive for Manchester City!”

Grealish has been Villa’s most important player for a number of years now, and should he keep his current form for the Villains up going into the rest of the season, it shouldn’t be too long before we see the midfielder called up to the England national team.

And given his words here, it seems like Guardiola might agree with us on that point!