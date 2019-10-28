Man United have been given hope in regards to their pursuit of Ivan Rakitic, after it was noted that the Croatian is open to offers regarding a move away from Barcelona.

Rakitic, who’s been a key member of the Blaugrana’s first team squad in he first joined from Sevilla in 2014, has found himself out of favour at the Nou Camp under Ernesto Valverde this season.

The Spaniard has opted to start the likes of Arthur Melo and Frenkie De Jong over the Croat in the centre of the park so far this term, something that has lead to rumours of a possible departure for the midfielder.

According to Sport, Rakitic could end up leaving Barca during the January window, with the Spanish giants after a reported fee of €40M (£34.5) for a player who they state Man United are interested in.

And now, following this, it seems like the Red Devils have been given some hope in regards to this pursuit, as Marca state that the former Sevilla man is ‘open to offers’ regarding a switch away from Barcelona.

Given the lack of creativity they have in midfield when Paul Pogba isn’t in the starting XI, United could definitely do with a player like Rakitic at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

The Croatian international would still easily be able to cut it in the Premier League if his handful of appearances this season are anything to go off.

Given this, we assume United fans will be itching to see their side get their hands on the 31-year-old before any other club do in the near future…