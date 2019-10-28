Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his team’s performance following their 3-1 win over Norwich City.

The Red Devils climbed up to seventh in the Premier League table by beating the Canaries at Carrow Road. Scott McTominay opened the scoring for Manchester United after 21 minutes before Marcus Rashford doubled their lead in the half-hour mark. A brilliant finish from Anthony Martial in the 73rd minute saw the Red Devils go 3-0 up before Onel Hernandez scored Norwich City’s consolation goal. Manchester United also won two penalties during the match but the Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul saved both.

Solskjaer was full of praise for his lads following the match. Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, the Norwegian said: “It was great to watch them at times, it looked like they were more free to express themselves and the confidence grew more as the game went on. When they dropped their shoulders and just play the way we know they can play, like they did today, they’re a joy to watch.”

Manchester United registered their first away win since that remarkable win against PSG in March. The Red Devils needed this win big time and it should boost their morale. Solskjaer’s squad next face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before playing Bournemouth at Dean Court in the weekend.