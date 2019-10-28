BBC pundit Gareth Crooks has hailed Chelsea’s transfer business in regards to their purchase of USA winger Christian Pulisic following the player’s hat-trick for the Blues on Saturday.

Pulisic scored his first goals for the club this past weekend, as he bagged a perfect hat-trick to help his side secure a 4-2 win over Sean Dyche’s Burnley at Turf Moor.

It was a brilliant overall performance from the former Dortmund man, who finally showed why the Blues bought him in the first place on Saturday.

Pulisic failed to hit the ground running before Saturday following his arrival from Dortmund in the summer, something which came after the club agreed a £58M deal to sign him in January this year as per BBC.

Following his display this past weekend, Crooks has come out and praised Chelsea for their business regarding Pulisic, stating that their purchase of the US international looks like good business.

As per BBC Sport, when speaking about Pulisic, Crooks stated “When he arrived at the club I thought “what’s the game coming to; we’re now spending £58m for an American!” This hat-trick against Burnley is starting to suggest that this was money well spent”.

Pulisic has been in great form these past two games, bagging an assist against Ajax in midweek to accompany his treble against Burnley this weekend just gone.

The ex-Dortmund man finally looks to be repaying Lampard for trusting him, with Chelsea now reaping the rewards from this…