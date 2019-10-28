Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho would reportedly be open to a transfer to Chelsea, according to his father.

Speaking to Alex Goldberg, Frank Khalid claims to have spoken to Sancho’s father about this potential move, and it seems the England international is enthusiastic about Frank Lampard’s project at Stamford Bridge.

Sancho could fit in well at Chelsea alongside other promising young English talents coming through at the club at the moment, such as Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 19-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga and seems an ideal potential signing for Chelsea after the loss of Eden Hazard in the summer.

??#sanCHO?? —— Sancho to Chelsea? • Frank spoke to Jadon’s Dad just the other week about his son potentially moving to Chelsea… Hear what he had to say at the (45:21) mark. pic.twitter.com/prcyT27gyC — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) October 28, 2019

However, Manchester United have been linked most strongly with Sancho in recent times, with Dortmund likely to ask for around £100million for him.

Khalid says Sancho’s father is aware that there could be a number of influences that swing Sancho’s decision, but it seems he’d be open to playing for the Blues.

CFC fans will hope this exciting potential deal can happen once their transfer ban ends.