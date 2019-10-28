Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hailed his team’s mentality, claiming that it was the reason why they managed to beat Tottenham at Anfield yesterday.

The Reds had a forgetful start to the match as Harry Kane opened the scoring for the visitors after only 47 seconds. However, Liverpool fought back in the second half with Henderson netting the equaliser, thus opening his goal account of 2019/20.

In the 73rd minute, the hosts were awarded a penalty after Serge Aurier fouled Sadio Mane. Mohamed Salah converted from the spot to score his eighth goal of the season and put Liverpool ahead.

Following the match, when asked the reason behind the Reds’ comeback, Henderson told Sky Sports as quoted by Goal.com: “Mentality. That’s grown over the last few years. The gaffer has changed that so much in us and the mentality’s fantastic throughout the squad.Whenever we face adversity we bounce back and we need to carry that right through the season because it’s not going to go all our own way; it’s going to be difficult at times like it was today. But it’s about going through that, pushing each other and always believing.”

Klopp’s biggest contribution to Liverpool will always be imparting a winning mentality to the team which has been a key reason why they have improved so much in recent years. The attitude of this Reds team could well see them lift another trophy or two this season.

With yesterday’s win, Liverpool move six points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table. Their next fixture is a Carabao Cup fourth round fixture against Arsenal. This will be Liverpool’s first League Cup fixture against the Gunners since their meeting at the same stage of the competition in 2009 when Arsenal won 2-1 at the Emirates.