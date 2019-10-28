Arsenal fans have come together and called for Matteo Guendouzi to be made captain following Granit Xhaka’s actions whilst being subbed off against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Whilst being taken off by Emery, the Swiss international goaded the booing home support, whilst then swearing at the Emirates faithful, as he snubbed his manager and walked straight down the tunnel to the changing rooms.

These actions from Xhaka are obviously unacceptable, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the midfield stripped of the Gunners armband in the near future because of this.

And should this happen, Arsenal fans have singled out Guendouzi as the man they want to replace Xhaka as their side’s skipper.

The Frenchman is one of the most promising young talents currently plying their trade in the Premier League, and has managed to work his way into the Gunners’ starting XI in recent times.

Although the midfielder is still very young at 20, Arsenal have made decision similar to this one in the past regarding Cesc Fabregas.

The Spaniard was named Gunners skipper at just 21 years old, a decision that proved to be a good one, as he slowly became a true leader for the club in the coming years.

And now, it seems like Arsenal fans want to see a similar thing happen with Guendouzi if these tweets are anything to go off…

Just give him the captain band already pic.twitter.com/PTd3ZN3xEX — GuendoUZI Vert (@bitterarab) October 27, 2019

Matteo Guendouzi should be Arsenal captain, single handedly drags the team forward every game and is only 20 #ARSCRY #Arsenal #Xhaka — Philip Byrne (@PhillySteak92) October 27, 2019

Fabregas was made Arsenal captain at a very young age. I see no reason why Guendouzi can't be captain. At least he has got some balls and sense. — Yur. Daddy. (@gospelondbeat) October 27, 2019

He has never been a good leader!!!! Always full of errors and poor display. @MatteoGuendouzi for captain…. guendouzi is just phenomenal — Cj-praiyz?????? (@chilas_dave) October 27, 2019

Guendouzi for captain not this swiss el neny — Was BeauTheGunner29 (@EatMyArsenal29) October 27, 2019

Matteo Guendouzi, despite being only 20 years old, must be Arsenal captain. He has shown drive, determination and urgency at such a young age…he has shown passion and he knows what it is like to be an Arsenal fan. Thoughts on this, Gooners? ??? pic.twitter.com/Jne5MlMsyJ — ? (@ArsenalHQ19) October 27, 2019

The following needed: Emery sacked in the morning. Guendouzi made captain. Freeing Özil and letting Torreira play as a dm with Guendouzi. Finally getting our defence together with Tierney, Rob, Luiz and Hector. — Eero?? (@Eeroafc) October 27, 2019

Make Guendouzi captain — JON SNOW. (@AmarAkaPabz) October 27, 2019