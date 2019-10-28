Menu

‘Just give him the armband already’ – Loads of Arsenal fans demand Gunners ace be made captain after Xhaka incident vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal fans have come together and called for Matteo Guendouzi to be made captain following Granit Xhaka’s actions whilst being subbed off against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Whilst being taken off by Emery, the Swiss international goaded the booing home support, whilst then swearing at the Emirates faithful, as he snubbed his manager and walked straight down the tunnel to the changing rooms.

These actions from Xhaka are obviously unacceptable, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the midfield stripped of the Gunners armband in the near future because of this.

And should this happen, Arsenal fans have singled out Guendouzi as the man they want to replace Xhaka as their side’s skipper.

The Frenchman is one of the most promising young talents currently plying their trade in the Premier League, and has managed to work his way into the Gunners’ starting XI in recent times.

Although the midfielder is still very young at 20, Arsenal have made decision similar to this one in the past regarding Cesc Fabregas.

The Spaniard was named Gunners skipper at just 21 years old, a decision that proved to be a good one, as he slowly became a true leader for the club in the coming years.

And now, it seems like Arsenal fans want to see a similar thing happen with Guendouzi if these tweets are anything to go off…

