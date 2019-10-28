Barcelona captain Lionel Messi named his goal against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final is his favorite goal.

The Argentine international is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to have graced a football pitch. In a career that many can just dream of, Messi has scored 606 goals for Barcelona. Many of them have been some stunning strikes but the 32-year-old singled out his goal against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League Final.

The Blaugrana lifted their third European Cup by beating Sir Alex Ferguson’s side 2-0 in Rome thanks to goals from Samuel Eto’o and Messi. The forward headed in from Xavi’s cross to double Barcelona’s lead.

As quoted by Goal.com, Messi told television channel TyC: “My favourite goals are more than just attractive; they are important. It was in the Champions League final and helped us to close the circle with Guardiola and win the treble, which we had never done. That goal rounded up a spectacular game.”

That sure was an important goal for Barcelona as it pretty much sealed the fate of the 2008/09 Champions League. Messi will be hoping to score many more goals this season as the Blaugrana will certainly target their sixth Champions League. So far, the 32-year-old has amassed three goals and as many assists in seven appearances across all competitions. He will be eager to find the net in Barcelona’s next fixture against Real Valladolid tomorrow. A win for the Blaugrana will see them regain top position in the La Liga table.