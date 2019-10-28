Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp surprisingly told his players he was happy with how they were playing as they found themselves a goal down against Tottenham at half time in Sunday’s clash.

The Reds were caught cold by an early Harry Kane goal at Anfield, with the Spurs striker heading home inside 50 seconds to stun the home crowd.

Most would probably agree Liverpool were not at their best at the start of the game, but Klopp was seemingly content with how his players were approaching the match.

According to LFC defender Dejan Lovren, as quoted by the Metro, Klopp simply told his players to carry on playing at that level as he felt the result would come.

Lovren said: “We came in at half-time and the boss said: ‘Usually I never say this, but I am satisfied even though we are 1-0 down. But we need to continue like that and keep our nerve’.

“We knew we would have another chance and we did it. It’s a massive, massive win.”

In fairness, the German tactician was proven right, even if it seems a tad risky not to push for more from his players while they’re losing to a good side.

Klopp has shown in his time at Liverpool, however, that he almost always seems to know how to strike the right chord with his squad.