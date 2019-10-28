Liverpool could reportedly find themselves with Loris Karius being shipped back to them in the near future.

According to Takvim, as translated by Sport Witness, Karius’ loan club Besiktas are unhappy with the player and could cancel his loan contract early.

The German shot-stopper has struggled for form in his spell in Turkey, just as he did for much of his career at Anfield.

Most notably, Karius had an absolute nightmare in the 2018 Champions League final as Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev.

Karius had gone through a reasonably solid run of form for the club before that evening, when he made two shocking individual errors to gift goals to Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

The 26-year-old surely has no future at LFC as the Merseyside giants now have Alisson and Adrian on their books and little room for another ‘keeper anyway.

If Karius does end up leaving Besiktas early, Liverpool will surely just try to offload him again as soon as possible and on a permanent deal if possible.