Jurgen Klopp hints at use of Liverpool youngsters for Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears ready to hand chances to a number of young players in this week’s Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal.

The Gunners travel to Anfield on Wednesday night for this big game, and it seems they could be up against a much-changed Liverpool side.

It’s not yet clear precisely who will make Klopp’s starting XI, but the Liverpool Echo suggest the likes of Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg could be involved.

Liverpool have an abundance of talented youth in their squad right now, with players like Curtis Jones also mentioned as being involved in first-team training.

The report also makes special mention of a young player called Neco Williams, who is said to have impressed the club’s coaches after being temporarily drafted in to train with the senior side.

It’s an exciting time to be a Reds fan and many LFC supporters will hope more players can make the successful step up from the academy after the huge impact made by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the last couple of seasons.