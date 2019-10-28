Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has heaped praise on club captain Jordan Henderson for his superb recent form.

The England international has had to adjust to a new role in Jurgen Klopp’s side due to the presence of Fabinho in defensive midfield, but McManaman believes he’s dealt with the change brilliantly.

Speaking in the video clip above, McManaman hails Henderson’s excellent recent form and believes he’s added a new string to his bow with the way he’s developed in a more attacking midfield role on the right-hand side.

The LFC skipper scored a quality equaliser against Tottenham on Sunday to help the league leaders to an important 2-1 win that keeps them six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.