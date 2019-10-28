Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has heaped praise on club captain Jordan Henderson for his superb recent form.
The England international has had to adjust to a new role in Jurgen Klopp’s side due to the presence of Fabinho in defensive midfield, but McManaman believes he’s dealt with the change brilliantly.
MORE: Pundit reveals the player who is carrying Liverpool on his shoulders
Agree? ?? pic.twitter.com/Vk5ivd4bZO
— Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 28, 2019
Speaking in the video clip above, McManaman hails Henderson’s excellent recent form and believes he’s added a new string to his bow with the way he’s developed in a more attacking midfield role on the right-hand side.
The LFC skipper scored a quality equaliser against Tottenham on Sunday to help the league leaders to an important 2-1 win that keeps them six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.