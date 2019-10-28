Man United missed two penalties against Daniel Farke’s Norwich City yesterday, as Solskjaer’s side finally won away from home in the league once again.

Goals from McTominay, Rashford and Martial saw United edge the Canaries 3-1 at Carrow Road, as they crept into the top half of the table following their win in East Anglia.

However, the scoreline could’ve been so much worse for the home side had United been clinical from the spot.

During the game, Solskjaer’s side missed two penalties, with both Rashford and Martial missing their respective opportunities to bag from 12 yards.

It was a shock to say the least, however given United’s penalty record so far this year, if any club were to do it, it was going to be the Red Devils.

United missing these spot kicks now means that this season is just the second time in the club’s Premier League history that they’ve had three or more different penalty takers all miss in a single campaign, with the other coming in 2012/13.

3 – Manchester United (Rashford, Pogba, Martial) have had three different players miss a Premier League penalty within a single season for only the second time, and for the first time since 2012/13 (van Persie, Rooney, Chicharito). Practice. #NORMNU pic.twitter.com/CTUPkPh38R — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2019

With VAR now firmly in place, it seems like United are getting more penalties than ever, which is certainly saying something when you consider the amount they used to get back under Sir Alex Ferguson.

If United could only start converting them instead of constantly missing, they might see themselves be propelled up the table, however at the moment, it seems like United are struggling to score from all areas of the pitch!