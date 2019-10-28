Kylian Mbappe has been urged to seal a move to Manchester United ahead of rivals Liverpool by ex-Premier League star Brian McBride.

Rumours regarding Mbappe’s long-term future have been circulating ever since he burst onto the scene for Monaco a few years back.

And now, it seems like McBride has suggested exactly what the Frenchman should do once he decides to leave PSG.

As per ESPN, via Express, when speaking about Mbappe, McBride stated “Liverpool is a great club, but do you really want Mbappe pressing all over the field? Do you want him defending as much as everyone in that front line at Liverpool does? I don’t think you do.”

McBride then added “Real Madrid and Barcelona – who wouldn’t want to have balls played to you from Messi? Whereas Real Madrid are in a little downward turn.But if you really want to say ‘I’ve brought a club out of mediocrity, that used to be in the prominence, [Manchester United] would be the place to go.”

Whichever club manages to get their hands on Mbappe in the near future are going to be the real winners here, as the Frenchman is absolutely destined for greatness in the world of football for the remainder of his playing career.

The French international has already won numerous league titles and a World Cup despite still being just 20 years old, something that makes us think Mbappe’s going to get his hands on a couple of Ballon D’Ors in the future.

United have a knack for finding and buying world superstars, thus it wouldn’t surprise us one bit if they were to somehow gets their hands on Mbappe and bring him to Old Trafford in the future.

And who knows, Mbappe’s transfer could be the signing the Red Devils need in order to turn their recent fortunes around and become champions of England once again.