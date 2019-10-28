Manchester United reportedly scouted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heavily during his time at Borussia Dortmund but decided to sign Romelu Lukaku instead.

That didn’t end up going so well, with Aubameyang later joining Arsenal and proving a big hit at the Emirates Stadium, while Lukaku flopped at Old Trafford and was sold to Inter Milan this summer.

Still, according to The Athletic, United had their doubts about Aubameyang’s ability after taking a good look at him, with some apparent question-marks over his ability to play with his back to goal.

Lukaku may have looked the more convincing all-round option after impressing at previous club Everton, but it certainly didn’t work out as a sensible move at all.

The Belgium international left Man Utd this summer after a disappointing record of 42 goals in 96 appearances for the club in total.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, already has more than that in fewer games, scoring 49 times in just 76 games for Arsenal.

The Gabon international has been a crucial performer for the Gunners and they’ll be thrilled United didn’t go for him in the end.

This will be more painful reading for Red Devils fans, however, particularly as Lukaku actually cost more money than Aubameyang, moving for £75m, while Arsenal signed their top scorer from Dortmund for just £56m, according to The Athletic.