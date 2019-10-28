Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay £100 million to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The 19-year-old is among the finest young talents in world football thanks to his performances for the Bundesliga giants. Sancho has so far made 68 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 18 goals and providing 30 assists. This season, the England international has amassed four goals and seven assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Sancho has been linked to Manchester United for some time according to the Telegraph and others. A report from the Mirror claims that the Red Devils are willing to meet Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of £100 million to sign the 19-year-old.

Sancho has been producing some impressive performances this season and there’s no doubt that the BVB will want to keep him for some years as he could well help them win the Bundesliga. However, Manchester United have the financial muscle to sign the England international so the best way for Dortmund to fend off any interest would be to increase their valuation of him.

Nevertheless, there’s hardly any denying that Sancho’s addition will bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.