Marcus Rashford feels that the Manchester United forwards should create more clear-cut opportunities for one another.

The 21-year-old scored his 5th goal of the season in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road. He later provided the assist for Anthony Martial’s goal. Rashford could’ve had another goal yesterday but Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul saved his penalty.

The 21-year-old feels that the Manchester United attackers should be creating more direct scoring opportunities for one another. Speaking to the club’s official website, the England international said: “I think the one thing we can improve on is making more clear-cut opportunities for each other. For me, that’s the next step.

“We’re creating and making each other half-chances, but, as forwards, the easier the goals you can get, the better. We want to be able to just square it past the goalkeeper and tap it in. We’ve been working hard and I think, if we keep that up, it’ll become easier for us.”

Manchester United may have had some shaky performances this season but their recent performances have been pretty good. The forwards have done well so far with Rashford scoring in the Red Devils’ last two matches while Martial scored yesterday. Daniel James has also looked in fine touch.

The Red Devils moved to seventh in the Premier League table after beating Norwich City. They will next lock horns with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup before playing Bournemouth at Dean Court during the weekend.