Liverpool fans LOSE it as Kylian Mbappe like Instagram post

Liverpool fans are getting excited about a shock potential transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

The France international has been spotted liking an Instagram post by Reds star Mohamed Salah celebrating the club’s 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

It could just be an innocent ‘like’ from Mbappe, but in this day and age a player’s social media activity is always going to attract a lot of attention.

Players themselves know this, so it’s no surprise that Liverpool fans are now freaking out about this potential transfer hint from the 20-year-old.

Mbappe is one of the most exciting young players in world football and LFC would certainly do well to snap him up in the near future.

And who knows, with Jurgen Klopp doing such a fantastic job with the club, they could soon attract players of this calibre without too much trouble…

