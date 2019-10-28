Menu

(Photo) Neymar enjoys ‘crushing’ his mum in another intimate pose

Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has uploaded a photo onto his Instagram that will no doubt get people talking again.

Take a look below as the Brazil international can be seen lying on top of his mother, or ‘crushing’ her, as he puts it in the caption.

One translation has translated it as ‘smashing’, however, which really does look dodgy!

Esmagando a mamãe ❤️

A post shared by 3n310ta 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

These two are clearly pretty close, with Neymar also raising one or two eyebrows earlier this year with a video of himself touching his mum’s backside a few times in quick succession.

Perhaps this is a bit more normal in Brazil, but Neymar is posting to a worldwide audience with his 127 million Instagram followers, so many are likely to be a tad surprised and perhaps even uncomfortable with clips like this.

