Real Madrid have reportedly submitted an official offer for Napoli and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as the club look to get the edge over their fierce rivals Barcelona in the race for the Spaniard.

As per Don Balon, Real’s first offer for Ruiz was just a measly €20M, one that had no chance of being accepted given that Napoli are after €120M for the midfielder’s signature.

However now, it seems like Los Blancos have returned with an improved bid, as it’s noted that Real have now paired that €20M fee with midfielder Isco, an offer that Napoli are considering saying yes to.

It seems like Real are keen to get a move in regards to their pursuit of Ruiz, a wise move given that Barcelona are also in the hunt for the player’s signature according to the Guardian.

Real could certainly do with adding a player of Ruiz’s calibre to their ranks given the options they currently have to choose from in midfield.

The likes of Modric, Kroos and Casemiro haven’t exactly been in stellar form since the start of last season, something that makes us think Real need to add to their midfield depth in order to avoid another campaign like the one they endured last year.

Isco has been far from brilliant for Real for a while now, thus we’re sure their fans would be happy to see him leave should it mean that they get Ruiz from Napoli in return.

Watch this space, Real fans…