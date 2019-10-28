Photo: Arsenal ace in tears as Granit Xhaka was jeered and booed during substitution

It’s still not clear if the situation surrounding Granit Xhaka is a good or a bad thing for Unai Emery. Obviously it reflects terribly on him because he picked him as captain, but it also has distracted a lot of people from the result and Emery’s future.

For those who haven’t seen it, Xhaka was jeered as he came off. He responded by gesturing and swearing at the fans, blanking the manager before taking his shirt off and then stormed down the tunnel.

In a way it is a shame for him, he tries hard but just isn’t good enough as the captain.

Some pictures have emerged of his teammate Lucas Torreira immediately after the incident, and it looks like he’s pretty upset with what went down:

Photos: Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira in tears as captain Granit Xhaka came off to boos & jeers from the home fans against Crystal Palace last night. #afc pic.twitter.com/d189NFVmYp — afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 28, 2019

The biggest issue for Arsenal just now is trying to move past this moment. It needs a manger with strength and courage to lead the team forward and shut down the criticism from the media.

Nothing about Emery suggests that he’s the man to do that, but it still doesn’t look like his job is under immediate threat. Arsenal fans might be wondering what it will take to get him to move on.