Liverpool duo Mane and Alexander-Arnold were joined by Pulisic and Kovacic in the BBC’s team of the week, as pundit Garth Crooks picked out his 11 best players from last weekend’s action.

The Reds’ win over Spurs on Sunday has seen two of their players named in BBC’s team of the week, whilst Chelsea have also seen two players named following their comprehensive win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Both Kovacic and Pulisic were brilliant for the Blues on Saturday, whilst Mane and Alexander-Arnold played out of their skins vs Pochettino’s men yesterday.

Crooks also picked United pair McTominay and Maguire for places in his team of the week following their first away win of the season against Norwich at Carrow Road.

United’s fierce rivals Man City also have two players in Crooks’ side in the form of Gundogan and Ederson, who both played instrumental roles in City’s 3-0 win against Villa at the Etihad.

Unsurprisingly, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy have both been named in Crooks’ select XI, after they both bagged hat-tricks in Leicester’s historic 9-0 win away to Southampton on Friday night.

The team is rounded off by Newcastle’s Jamal Lascelles, who scored his side’s only goal in their 1-1 draw with Wolves at St James’ Park yesterday afternoon.

It’s easy to see why Crooks has picked all these players, however we feel either Youri Tielemes, Ben Chilwell or Jordan Henderson could’ve claimed places given how they performed this past weekend.