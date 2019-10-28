Real Madrid will reportedly offer Manchester United €150 million to sign midfielder Paul Pogba in January.

Los Blancos have been linked to the Frenchman for a long time with El Desmarque claiming that they were offering €100 million and Gareth Bale to the Red Devils. A recent report from OK Diario suggests that Real Madrid are preparing a €150 million bid to land Pogba in January.

It is also understood that the 26-year-old has no intentions of renewing his contract which runs out in 2021. Pogba is arguably Manchester United’s most important player and the club will try their best to keep him for a few more years. However, it’s always hard to say no when Real Madrid comes knocking so there’s a good chance that Pogba could leave Old Trafford in January.

The Red Devils could eventually use the proceeds from the French international’s transfer to sign an ideal replacement, someone like a Christian Eriksen or a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.