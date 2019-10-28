Manchester United are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of exciting young Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare as a long-term successor to Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils are said to have scouted Soumare a lot recently, with ESPN stating he could be available for a transfer fee of around £34million.

It remains to be seen if United will definitely make the 20-year-old a top priority, with ESPN also noting that the club do not immediately fear losing Pogba.

The France international’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent times, but Man Utd can probably relax as he has three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

Still, if Pogba does end up making life difficult for MUFC and pushes for an exit, Soumare looks a top young talent who could be an ideal long-term replacement.

United have done well to identify and snap up elite youth talent in recent times, with Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka proving fine signings this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also brought through a number of exciting players from the club’s academy as he builds for the future, and Soumare could fit in well with that if he also ends up joining in the near future.