Former Tottenham player Rafael van der Vaart is of the opinion that the North London should sign Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech.

The Moroccan international has become an important player for the Eredivisie champions since joining them from Twente. So far, Ziyech has made 148 appearances for Ajax scoring 46 goals and providing 70 assists.

SEE MORE: Harry Kane becomes just third player in Premier League history to manage this goal-scoring feat following strike for Spurs vs Liverpool

The 26-year-old has been in fine form this season with six goals and nine assists to his name in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Van der Vaart said that he told Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to sign Ziyech who is currently valued at €40 million according to Transfermarkt. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Dutchman told Voetbal Primeur: “I really hope he goes to Tottenham Hotspur, I sent a message today to [Daniel] Levy, I said: Get Ziyech after this season”.

It’s fair to say that Ziyech is one of the best African footballers in the world at present. Given his present performances for Ajax, there’s a good chance bigger European clubs will be interested in signing the Moroccan winger.

Tottenham will undoubtedly be stronger if they manage to sign Ziyech but the Eredivisie champions will certainly demand a high transfer fee for him.