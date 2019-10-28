Menu

“Rash and unreliable” – Former Tottenham star singles out Spurs ace Pochettino needs to give up on

Former Tottenham star Garth Crooks has hit out at Spurs right-back Serge Aurier after another poor performance in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

It’s fair to say the Ivory Coast international has not really lived up to expectations since he moved to Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain.

This makes it all the more confusing that Spurs allowed Kieran Trippier to leave for Atletico Madrid this summer, with Aurier now becoming more of a key player for Mauricio Pochettino.

Crooks certainly seems to have had enough of seeing Aurier in a Tottenham shirt, slamming him in his column for BBC Sport.

Discussing his team of the week, Crooks praised Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made it into his team, but also took the opportunity to warn Pochettino about continuing to use Aurier.

He said: “As for Spurs, when are they going to learn that Serge Aurier, as good a player as he can be on occasions, cannot be trusted?

“He is rash and unreliable.”

The 26-year-old has surely had enough chances to prove himself now, and it’s hard to imagine he’s ever going to be the player THFC would have hoped he’d be.

