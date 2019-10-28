Chelsea fans flocked to Twitter to applaud defender Fikayo Tomori after an old tweet of his was discovered that highlights just how much he wanted to make it with the Blues.

Tomori has been a revelation for Lampard’s side so far this year, with the 21-year-old’s performances for the west London outfit getting fans everywhere talking for all the right reasons.

The centre-back has played in seven of the club’s 10 league games so far this term, contributing significantly to his side’s brilliant run of form that now sees them lie in the top four.

Tomori’s form has even seen him earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, however the defender is yet to make his debut for the Three Lions despite this.

Following Tomori’s rise to fame, fans have been doing a bit of digging, and have found a tweet that shows just how much the player wanted to make it as a Chelsea player.

As seen in the tweet below, which was posted the wall back in 2012, Tomori talks about the fact that his Chelsea career is just begging despite him having already played for the club for the past six years.

Been at chelsea since I was 8. Now I am 14, 6 years and this is just the beginning. Dream; Believe; Achieve — Fikayo Tomori (@fikayotomori_) July 8, 2012

And now, Blues fans have taken to Twitter to laud the Englishman for this old tweet, with some praising him for his mentality in regards to his want to make it at Chelsea, and as a footballer.

Seven years later, you're now first choice. What a player ?? — Jake? (@18jc_) October 28, 2019

unreal mentality brudda keep it up — ? (@LampardEraV1) October 27, 2019

Very rare to find the passion and mentality like fikayo tomori has. — Dylan (@dylann1905) October 28, 2019

New John Terry right here:) — Vetle Allum (@VetleAllum2) October 28, 2019

Fikayo, you made it bro ? — ??? (@ChelseaDyl) October 28, 2019