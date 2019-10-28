Video: Franck Ribery completely LOSES IT and sees red for attacking the linesman

Franck Ribery is definitely one of the best players of the last ten years, but it’s starting to look like his time at Fiorentina could turn into an ugly footnote rather than a glorious end to his career.

He’s actually been impressive for La Viola at times, but has mainly been in the news recently because of the bizarre new look he received in Fifa 20. This will probably overshadow that.

It’s not completely clear why, but he furiously confronts the linesman after yesterdays loss to Lazio. It does sound like he received a red card after the game, but he could be in for a lengthy ban after this:

Queste immagini qualcuno le faccia vedere a @LucaMarelli72 (che però mi ha bloccato e quindi scaricate il video e girateglielo) e @t_pieri.

Quale infrazione disciplinare, a termini di Regolamento, commette un giocatore che si comporta come ha fatto @FranckRibery? ? pic.twitter.com/8RFjZEsuHh — dondiego (@dondiegotheone) October 27, 2019

It might only be an aggressive shove but the Italian authorities have to take this seriously. Players just cannot be seen to attack match officials and escape with a minor ban. It’s expected that disciplinary proceedings will open soon, and the ban will probably be for multiple games.

Hopefully this isn’t the way his career fizzles out…