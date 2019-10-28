Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane hammered Spurs duo Serge Aurier and Danny Rose following their uninspiring performances against Liverpool on Sunday.

Both Aurier and Rose had games to forget at Anfield yesterday, as they were completely outshone by Liverpool’s full-backs Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

I could listen to Roy Keane talking about football all day long. Here is his special analysis of Danny Rose & Serge Aurier after the Liverpool game today. "Dreadful. Dumb and dumber." Brilliant. ? pic.twitter.com/IgNTmXu6f7 — 360Sources (@360Sources) October 27, 2019

Following the game, Keane tore into the Tottenham stars, calling them ‘dreadful’ and even comparing them to dumb and dumber in regards to their performance vs Klopp’s side.

In fairness, we can see what he’s getting at…

Pictures via Sky Sports