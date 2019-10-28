Menu

Video: Roy Keane labels Spurs duo “dumb and dumber” after they’re overshadow by brilliant Liverpool pair in 2-1 Anfield defeat

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane hammered Spurs duo Serge Aurier and Danny Rose following their uninspiring performances against Liverpool on Sunday.

Both Aurier and Rose had games to forget at Anfield yesterday, as they were completely outshone by Liverpool’s full-backs Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

Following the game, Keane tore into the Tottenham stars, calling them ‘dreadful’ and even comparing them to dumb and dumber in regards to their performance vs Klopp’s side.

In fairness, we can see what he’s getting at…

