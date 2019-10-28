Talks today: Unai Emery consults key Arsenal figures over Granit Xhaka captaincy

Arsenal have reportedly held internal talks today over the future of midfielder Granit Xhaka as club captain.

The Switzerland international caused a lot of controversy over the weekend as he stormed off the Emirates Stadium pitch when subbed off by manager Unai Emery against Crystal Palace.

Xhaka majorly soured his reputation with Arsenal fans by cupping his hand to his ear as they jeered him, whilst also appearing to tell them to ‘f**k off’.

According to i News, the 27-year-old’s future as club captain is now in doubt as Emery sounds out key figures at the club over whether or not to take the armband off him.

It remains to be seen how this will all pan out, but signals from some players on social media appear to suggest the squad is on Xhaka’s side in this debate.

We are all humans, we all have emotions, and sometimes it's not easy dealing with them. It's time to lift each other up, not to push each other away. We only win when we are together. #COYG pic.twitter.com/dkDI7M3xew — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) October 28, 2019

Hector Bellerin and Dani Ceballos have sent out messages on Twitter calling for unity, while The Athletic report that Xhaka remains a popular figure among the club’s players and that three senior stars visited him at his home after the Crystal Palace game.

Most Arsenal fans, however, will surely feel there is no way back for Xhaka now as the former Borussia Monchengladbach man was already a fairly unpopular player and seen as a surprise choice to be made captain this season.