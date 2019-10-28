Menu

Talks today: Unai Emery consults key Arsenal figures over Granit Xhaka captaincy

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly held internal talks today over the future of midfielder Granit Xhaka as club captain.

The Switzerland international caused a lot of controversy over the weekend as he stormed off the Emirates Stadium pitch when subbed off by manager Unai Emery against Crystal Palace.

MORE: How Arsenal players responded to Granit Xhaka tantrum against Crystal Palace

Xhaka majorly soured his reputation with Arsenal fans by cupping his hand to his ear as they jeered him, whilst also appearing to tell them to ‘f**k off’.

According to i News, the 27-year-old’s future as club captain is now in doubt as Emery sounds out key figures at the club over whether or not to take the armband off him.

It remains to be seen how this will all pan out, but signals from some players on social media appear to suggest the squad is on Xhaka’s side in this debate.

More Stories / Latest News

Hector Bellerin and Dani Ceballos have sent out messages on Twitter calling for unity, while The Athletic report that Xhaka remains a popular figure among the club’s players and that three senior stars visited him at his home after the Crystal Palace game.

Most Arsenal fans, however, will surely feel there is no way back for Xhaka now as the former Borussia Monchengladbach man was already a fairly unpopular player and seen as a surprise choice to be made captain this season.

More Stories Granit Xhaka Unai Emery