Video: Granit Xhaka incident not the first time Arsenal fans have turned against their own player

Arsenal FC
Arsenal fans may have behaved shamefully towards Granit Xhaka this weekend, but it’s not the first time they’ve viciously turned against one of their own players.

Remember this from 2008? Watch below as Gooners also booed Emmanuel Eboue as he was subbed off by Arsene Wenger in a game against Wigan…

The Ivorian had been having a poor game, and was actually dealt the humiliation of being a subbed sub as Wenger had earlier brought him on.

Arsenal fans are clearly an impatient bunch, as the Xhaka saga shows, and it’s brought back memories of the Eboue incident as this video clip has done the rounds today.

