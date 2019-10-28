Arsenal fans may have behaved shamefully towards Granit Xhaka this weekend, but it’s not the first time they’ve viciously turned against one of their own players.

Remember this from 2008? Watch below as Gooners also booed Emmanuel Eboue as he was subbed off by Arsene Wenger in a game against Wigan…

Not the first time 60,000 Arsenal fans have booed their own player. Throwback to when Eboue was at the end of Arsenal fans wrath. Truly disgusting!pic.twitter.com/HylEaWJN8T — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 28, 2019

The Ivorian had been having a poor game, and was actually dealt the humiliation of being a subbed sub as Wenger had earlier brought him on.

Arsenal fans are clearly an impatient bunch, as the Xhaka saga shows, and it’s brought back memories of the Eboue incident as this video clip has done the rounds today.