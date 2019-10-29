AC Milan will reportedly try to add experience and quality in the January transfer window in the form of Barcelona ace Ivan Rakitic.

It’s been a nightmare start to the campaign for the Rossoneri, as they sit down in 12th place in the Serie A table after nine games with just three wins in those outings.

SEE MORE: Five key talking points as Milan fall to defeat at Roma in major step back under Pioli

That in turn leaves them seven points adrift of fourth-placed Napoli, while they’ve already changed coach this year with Marco Giampaolo axed and Stefano Pioli replacing him.

After their defeat to Roma at the weekend, there was more disappointment for them and questions are being asked as to whether or not they will challenge for a Champions League qualification spot this season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, that could lead the hierarchy to consider January reinforcements and in a bid to add more experience to a young squad, Rakitic could be targeted to bolster their midfield.

The Croatian stalwart has been a pivotal figure for Barcelona for several years, but he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot this season and has seemingly fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp.

With that in mind, it could be a switch that suits all parties, but time will tell if agreements can be reached between the two clubs and with the player himself over a switch to Italy in the New Year.

Meanwhile, the report adds that depending on how Mattia Caldara fares in the next two months, the defence could also be an area in which Milan look to strengthen their options as the former Atalanta centre-half continues to struggle with injuries.

Time will tell how the situation unfolds, but with Milan slipping further adrift of their rivals and away from their objective this season, the January transfer window could be fundamental in helping them turn their campaign around.